CMRG International Iron Ore Trading Co. established

Chinese state-owned China Mineral Resources Group (CMRG) International Iron Ore Trading Co., Ltd. has been established, with a registered capital of RMB 1.1 billion ($0.16 billion).

Accordingly, the company’s business scope includes procurement agency services, sales of metallic ores, sales of metal materials, sales of non-metallic minerals and their products, import and export of goods, import and export agency services, domestic trade agency services, international freight forwarding, investment activities with its own capital, and asset management services for investments made with its own capital. The CMRG International Iron Ore Trading Co., Ltd. is wholly owned by CMRG.