China's steel industry PPI down 7.9 percent in January-November 2025

Wednesday, 10 December 2025 09:59:19 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In November this year, China's producer price index (PPI) for its ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector decreased by 5.2 percent year on year, 0.7 percentage points faster compared to the declining pace recorded in October, while edging down by 0.5 percent month on month, according to the data released by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). In the January-November period this year, China's PPI for its ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector declined by 7.9 percent year on year.

China's overall PPI decreased by 2.2 percent year on year in November, while it rose by 0.1 percent month on month. Also in November, Chinese industrial producers' purchase prices declined by 2.5 percent year on year and rose by 0.1 percent compared to October this year.

In the January-November period this year, China's overall PPI declined by 2.7 percent year on year, while Chinese industrial producers' purchase prices decreased by 3.1 percent year on year.


