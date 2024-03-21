CMC reports lower net earnings for fiscal Q2

Thursday, 21 March 2024 19:14:00 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Commercial Metals Company announced financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended February 29, 2024. Net earnings were $85.8 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, on net sales of $1.8 billion, compared to prior year period net earnings of $179.8 million, or $1.51 per diluted share, on net sales of $2.0 billion.

In a press release, Peter Matt, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "CMC generated historically strong financial results during the second quarter despite seasonal weakness and challenging weather conditions in several key geographies. Core EBITDA and core EBITDA margin remained well above long-term averages, demonstrating the ability to consistently generate higher margins in our business.”

Matt also said the company continued to see good fundamentals within its North American markets, highlighted by several encouraging developments during the quarter. “Steel product margins over scrap exited the quarter on an upward trajectory, which provides a solid baseline for continued strong margins into the seasonally robust third and fourth quarters,” he said. “Additionally, new contract awards in our downstream business rebounded sharply, pointing to strength in the construction pipeline, and driving a sequential quarter increase in project backlog volumes.”