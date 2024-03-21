﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

CMC reports lower net earnings for fiscal Q2

Thursday, 21 March 2024 19:14:00 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Commercial Metals Company announced financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended February 29, 2024. Net earnings were $85.8 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, on net sales of $1.8 billion, compared to prior year period net earnings of $179.8 million, or $1.51 per diluted share, on net sales of $2.0 billion.

In a press release, Peter Matt, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "CMC generated historically strong financial results during the second quarter despite seasonal weakness and challenging weather conditions in several key geographies. Core EBITDA and core EBITDA margin remained well above long-term averages, demonstrating the ability to consistently generate higher margins in our business.”

Matt also said the company continued to see good fundamentals within its North American markets, highlighted by several encouraging developments during the quarter. “Steel product margins over scrap exited the quarter on an upward trajectory, which provides a solid baseline for continued strong margins into the seasonally robust third and fourth quarters,” he said. “Additionally, new contract awards in our downstream business rebounded sharply, pointing to strength in the construction pipeline, and driving a sequential quarter increase in project backlog volumes.”


Tags: US North America Fin. Reports 

Similar articles

Cleveland-Cliffs posts lower net income for 2023, achieves record shipments

31 Jan | Steel News

Steel Dynamics reports lower net income for Q4, full-year 2023

24 Jan | Steel News

CMC reports lower net earnings and net sales for fiscal Q1

08 Jan | Steel News

Radius Recyling, formerly Schnitzer Steel, posts net loss for Q1 FY 2023-24

05 Jan | Steel News

Steel Dynamics expects to report lower earnings in Q4

15 Dec | Steel News

Nucor expects lower earnings for Q4

14 Dec | Steel News

Nucor reports decreased net earnings in Q3

24 Oct | Steel News

Steel Dynamics reports lower net earnings for Q3

19 Oct | Steel News

CMC reports lower net earnings for fiscal Q4

12 Oct | Steel News

US Steel issues guidance for lower net earnings in Q3

19 Sep | Steel News