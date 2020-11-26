Cleveland-Cliffs receives antitrust clearance for acquisition of ArcelorMittal USA

Thursday, 26 November 2020 15:56:12 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

US-based mining and natural resources company Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. announced that it has received antitrust clearance from the US Department of Justice for the acquisition of ArcelorMittal USA LLC and its subsidiaries, re-affirming the anticipated closing of the deal in December 2020.

The $1.4 billion worth acquisition will make company the largest flat rolled and iron ore pellet producer in North America, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

The completion of the transaction remains subject to other approvals and conditions.