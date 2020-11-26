﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Cleveland-Cliffs receives antitrust clearance for acquisition of ArcelorMittal USA

Thursday, 26 November 2020 15:56:12 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

US-based mining and natural resources company Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. announced that it has received antitrust clearance from the US Department of Justice for the acquisition of ArcelorMittal USA LLC and its subsidiaries, re-affirming the anticipated closing of the deal in December 2020.

The $1.4 billion worth acquisition will make company the largest flat rolled and iron ore pellet producer in North America, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

The completion of the transaction remains subject to other approvals and conditions.


Tags: North America  Cleveland-Cliffs  ArcelorMittal  M&A  USA  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

26  Nov

US DOC rescinds review of AD and CVD order on corrosion resistant steel from China and S. Korea 
25  Nov

US DOC issues preliminary review results for Turkish rebar
18  Nov

Canada-based Champion Iron to acquire Kami project
10  Nov

US DOC rescinds review of CVD order on rebar from Turkey’s Habas
03  Nov

Liberty Steel USA expands with acquisition