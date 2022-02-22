﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Cleveland-Cliffs indefinitely idles BF No. 4 at Indiana Harbor plant

Tuesday, 22 February 2022 16:24:52 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

US-based mining and natural resources company Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has announced that it will indefinitely idle its blast furnace No. 4 at its Indiana Harbor plant as a result of the implementation of operational improvements, particularly the addition of significant amounts of hot briquetted iron (HBI) to the burden of blast furnaces and the maximization of scrap usage in basic oxygen furnaces.

The company will continue normal operations at the entire Indiana Harbor Works, including the two steel shops, the hot strip mill and all its finishing facilities, as well as the nearby Riverdale Works. With both Indiana Harbor blast furnaces No. 3 and No. 4 now indefinitely idled, going forward all downstream operations including the Riverdale Works will be supplied exclusively by the company’s blast furnace No. 7.

The blast furnace No. 4, which has a production capacity of 2.1 million net tons of hot metal per year, is expected to cease production within the next two months. The company does not expect any change in full-year 2022 steel shipment volumes as a result of the indefinite idling of the blast furnace No. 4.

The company will also notify its customers that it is increasing current spot market base prices for all April orders of carbon hot rolled, cold rolled and coated steel products by a minimum of $50/mt.


Tags: Cleveland-Cliffs  North America  steelmaking  USA  |  similar articles »

Most Recent Related Articles

09 Mar

US bans oil and natural gas imports from Russia
09 Mar

Schnitzer Steel launches GRN SteelTM net zero carbon product line
18 Feb

US DOC to continue AD orders on circular welded pipe from three countries
14 Feb

Cleveland-Cliffs posts record annual revenue and income for 2021
10 Feb

US DOC issues final results of AD review of cut-to-length plate from Belgium