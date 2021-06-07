﻿
English
CITT confirms injury in rebar imports to Canada from seven countries

Monday, 07 June 2021 12:15:18 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The Canadian International Trade Tribunal (CITT) has announced the results of its antidumping investigation regarding imports of rebar from Algeria, Egypt, Indonesia, Italy, Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam.

The CITT has determined that, in line with the Canadian Border Services Agency’s (CBSA) final determination on May 5, the products under investigation have been dumped and have caused injury to the domestic industry.

On May 5, the CBSA determined final dumping margins at 4.8 percent for Algeria, 23.1 percent for Egypt, 3.3 percent for Indonesia, 10.5 percent for Vietnam, and 23.1 percent for Italy, Malaysia and Singapore.

The CITT will issue a statement of its reasons within 15 days of publication of the notice.


