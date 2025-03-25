CISA mills’ daily crude steel output up 1.6% in mid-March, stocks also up

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in early March (March 1-10) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 2.166 million mt, up 1.6 percent compared to early March (March 1-10) this year.

In early March, the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China had totaled 2.132 million mt, down 5.6 percent compared to late February (February 21-28) this year.

Inventory levels of the large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China increased in the given period. As of March 20, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 16.91 million mt, increasing by 4.1 percent compared to March 10.