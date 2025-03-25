 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > CISA...

CISA mills’ daily crude steel output up 1.6% in mid-March, stocks also up

Tuesday, 25 March 2025 15:50:08 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in early March (March 1-10) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 2.166 million mt, up 1.6 percent compared to early March (March 1-10) this year.   

In early March, the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China had totaled 2.132 million mt, down 5.6 percent compared to late February (February 21-28) this year.   

Inventory levels of the large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China increased in the given period. As of March 20, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 16.91 million mt, increasing by 4.1 percent compared to March 10.


Tags: Rebar Flats Raw Mat Longs China Far East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

MOC: Average steel prices in China down slightly during Mar 3-9

14 Mar | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China up 1.7% in early March

14 Mar | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily crude steel output down 5.6% in early March, stocks also down

14 Mar | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China edge down slightly during Feb 24-Mar 2

13 Mar | Steel News

AISI president pledges support as Section 232 tariffs on US steel imports go into effect

12 Mar | Steel News

Trump administration backs down on 50 percent tariffs for Canada following Canadian concessions on power price hikes

12 Mar | Steel News

US-Canada trade tariff dispute takes another turn as Ontario pulls back on 25% electricity surcharge

12 Mar | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China edge up slightly during Feb 17-23

28 Feb | Steel News

SteelOrbis year-end review: Turkish steel industry actively adapts to new conditions, forecasts disappointing

31 Dec | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – December 2, 2024 

02 Dec | Longs and Billet