CISA mills’ daily crude steel output down 5.6% in early March, stocks also down

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in early March (March 1-10) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 2.132 million mt, down 5.6 percent compared to late February (February 21-28) this year.

In late February, the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China had totaled 2.259 million mt, up 5.0 percent compared to mid- February (February 11-20) this year.

Inventory levels of the large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China decreased in the given period. As of March 10, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 16.24 million mt, decreasing by 0.4 percent compared to February 28.