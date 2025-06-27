CISA mills’ daily crude steel output down 0.5% in mid-June, stocks rise

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in mid-June (June 11-20) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 2.148 million mt, down 0.5 percent compared to early June (June 1-10) this year.

In early June, the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China had totaled 2.159 million mt, up 3.2 percent compared to late May (May 21-31) this year.

Inventory levels of the large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China increased in the given period. As of June 20, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 16.21 million mt, increasing by 2.7 percent compared to June 10.