CISA members’ aggregate gross profit up 6.59 percent in 2020

Wednesday, 27 January 2021 16:22:27 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In 2020, Chinese steelmakers which are members of the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) posted an aggregate gross profit of RMB 207.4 billion ($32 billion), up 6.59 percent year on year, 3.39 percentage points higher than the increase rate recorded in the first 11 months of last year, as announced by the CISA.

In 2020, CISA-member steelmakers registered an overall sales revenue of RMB 4.7033 trillion ($0.73 trillion), up 10.86 percent year on year, 2.16 percentage points higher than the increase recorded in the January-November period last year. 

$1 = RMB 6.4665


