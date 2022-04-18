﻿
Chinese steel sector’s industrial capacity usage rises in Q1 from Q4

Monday, 18 April 2022 11:01:05 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

The capacity utilization rate of the ferrous metal smelting, rolling and processing industry in China was at 77.0 percent in the first quarter of the current year, up 2.4 percentage points compared to the fourth quarter last year, while it was down 4.7 percentage points year on year, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Total industrial capacity utilization in China in the first quarter of 2022 was at 75.8 percent, down 1.4 percentage points year on year and down 1.6 percentage points compared to the fourth quarter of last year.


Tags: China Far East steelmaking 

