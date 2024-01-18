Chinese steel sector’s industrial capacity usage at 76.4 percent in Q4

Thursday, 18 January 2024 11:01:17 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

The capacity utilization rate of the ferrous metal smelting, rolling and processing industry in China was at 76.4 percent in the October-December period of last year, up 2.9 percentage points compared to the same period of the previous year, while it was down 2.7 percentage points compared to the July-September period last year, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Total industrial capacity utilization in China in the October-December period was at 75.9 percent, up 0.3 percentage points compared to July-September period last year, while up 0.2 percentage points compared to the same period of the previous year.

In 2023, the capacity utilization rate of the ferrous metal smelting, rolling and processing industry in China was at 78.2 percent, up 1.9 percentage points compared to 2022, while the capacity utilization rate of overall industry in China stood at 75.1 percent, down 0.5 percentage points year on year.