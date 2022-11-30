﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Chinese steel exports to be impacted by stronger RMB and weak overseas demand

Wednesday, 30 November 2022 11:04:21 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

The increasing trend of steel prices in the Chinese domestic market and the appreciation of the Chinese currency exerted a negative impact on China’s steel exports in November, as stated by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA). 

In October alone, China imported 772,000 mt of finished steel, down 31.5 percent year on year, while down 13.4 percent month on month, falling to the lowest level since 2003, while it exported 5.184 million mt of finished steel, up 15.3 percent year on year, while rising by 4.0 percent month on month, according to the data issued by the Chinese customs.

The CISA stated that the weak demand from overseas markets and declining prices have negatively affected steel exports since July this year, while this situation will continue during the remainder of the current year. Moreover, the Indian government passed a bill on November 18 to lift export tariffs on iron ore and some steel products, signaling that Indian steel products may regain their share in the international market. Though the impact may not be observed in the short term, China’s steel exports may be negatively affected in the coming year.

 


Tags: China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

Similar articles

SHFE to cut transaction fee for rebar futures contract RB2305 as of Dec 1

30 Nov | Steel News

China’s steel sector PMI decreases in November

30 Nov | Steel News

Import rebar prices in Southeast Asia on cusp of decline

28 Nov | Longs and Billet

Uptrend of import wire rod prices in SE Asia accelerates, though response poor

25 Nov | Longs and Billet

Ex-China wire rod prices increase, pushing up quotations in SE Asia

17 Nov | Longs and Billet

Billet prices in SE Asia settle at higher levels, but buyers give no support

17 Nov | Longs and Billet

China less active in billet exports amid higher prices, but for how long?

15 Nov | Longs and Billet

Import billet prices in SE Asia up as lowest Chinese offers fade away, moods fail to improve

10 Nov | Longs and Billet

Met coke prices in China fall further

10 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-China billets hit bottom in deals to SE Asia, higher futures boost mood

04 Nov | Longs and Billet