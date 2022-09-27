﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Chinese steel enterprises’ profits down 87.7 percent in Jan-Aug

Tuesday, 27 September 2022 11:20:32 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-August period this year, of the 41 industrial sectors in China, 16 witnessed year-on-year increases in gross profit, while 25 saw decreases in gross profit, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). In the given period, the ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector recorded gross profits of RMB 41.05 billion ($5.8 billion), decreasing by 87.7 percent year on year, 6.9 percentage points faster than the declining pace recorded in the January-July period.

The automotive sector recorded gross profits of RMB 316.28 billion ($44.7 billion) in the first eight months, down 7.3 percent year on year, 7.1 percentage points slower than the decline recorded in the January-July period.

At the same time, the ferrous metals mining and dressing sector, the metal manufacturing sector and the railway, shipping, aerospace and other transportation equipment manufacturing sector recorded gross profits of RMB 47.95 billion ($6.8 billion), RMB 114.6 billion ($16.2 billion) and RMB 38.57 billion ($5.5 billion), down 27.9 percent, down 11.5 percent and up 4.7 percent year on year, respectively.

In the January-August period, the aggregate gross profit of large and medium-sized industrial enterprises in China amounted to RMB 5.53 trillion ($0.78 trillion), down 2.1 percent year on year.

$1 = RMB 7.0722


Tags: China Far East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Ex-China stainless steel prices move down

27 Sep | Flats and Slab

Chinese domestic steel section prices soften slightly

27 Sep | Longs and Billet

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - September 26, 2022

26 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local Chinese longs prices rebound, but very slightly so far

26 Sep | Longs and Billet

Ex-China steel plate prices move down, may rebound soon

26 Sep | Flats and Slab

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 0.2 percent in mid-September

26 Sep | Steel News

Chinese domestic PPGI prices soften slightly

23 Sep | Flats and Slab

Ex-China HDG prices weaken despite rebound in futures

23 Sep | Flats and Slab

Local Chinese steel pipe prices mostly move down slightly

23 Sep | Tube and Pipe

CISA mills’ daily steel output up 2.23 percent in mid-September

23 Sep | Steel News