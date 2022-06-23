Chinese shipbuilding enterprises’ operating revenues up 2.8% in Jan-May

Thursday, 23 June 2022 11:48:26 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the first five months this year, 75 monitored major shipbuilding enterprises in China registered an operating revenue of RMB 94.11 billion ($14.0 billion), up 2.8 percent year on year, while recording a net loss of RMB 370 million ($55.1 million), as announced by the China Association of the National Shipbuilding Industry (CANSI).

In the January-May period this year, the new shipbuilding order volumes of China, South Korea and Japan respectively accounted for 52.5 percent, 38.5 percent and 7.3 percent of the overall new shipbuilding order volume in the global market.