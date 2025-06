China-based Yunnan Yuxi Yukun Iron and Steel Group Co., Ltd. will build two 120-ton ladle furnaces, according to Yunnan Provincial Development and Reform Commission. The furnaces, which will be built in two phases, will have an annual processing capacity of 2.6 million mt of molten steel.

The first phase of the project includes the construction of one of the furnaces and supporting power plant and dust removal facilities. The second phase includes the construction of the second furnace.