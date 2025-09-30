 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > China’s...

China’s steel sector PMI declines to 47.7 percent in September 2025

Tuesday, 30 September 2025 09:41:07 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In September this year, the purchasing managers index (PMI) for the Chinese steel sector was at 47.7 percent, 2.1 percentage points lower than that recorded in August this year, as announced by the China Steel Logistics Committee (CSLC), which is part of the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing (CFLP).

Moreover, in September, the new order index stood at 45.2 percent, 4.5 percentage points lower than in August.

In September, the production index for the Chinese steel sector stood at 45.7 percent, 2.3 percentage points higher than in August.

In September, the finished steel inventory index stood at 54 percent, 1.0 percentage point higher than in August.

In September, the raw material purchase volume index stood at 48.5 percent, 5.0 percentage points lower than in August.

As for October, demand for finished steel will improve as construction activities will fully resume after the National Day holiday (October 1-8). Meanwhile, some manufacturing sectors are entering their peak season, which will boost demand for steel. It is thought that finished steel prices may rebound in October.


Tags: China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - September 30, 2025

30 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-China HRC prices weaken before long holiday after decline in futures prices

30 Sep | Flats and Slab

Producers at IREPAS: Chinese exports and protectionism squeeze global steel industry

30 Sep | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – September 30, 2025 

30 Sep | Longs and Billet

China Auto Dealer Inventory Warning Index at 54.5 percent in September 2025

30 Sep | Steel News

New special bonds issued by local governments in China total RMB 489 billion in August 2025

30 Sep | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - September 29, 2025

29 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local Chinese longs prices soften amid completion of restocking

29 Sep | Longs and Billet

Baosteel at IREPAS: Long-term demand outlook solid despite short-term disruptions

29 Sep | Steel News

Ex-China steel plate prices down slightly amid decline in futures

29 Sep | Flats and Slab