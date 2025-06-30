 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > China’s...

China’s steel sector PMI declines to 45.9 percent in June 2025

Monday, 30 June 2025 10:44:43 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In June this year, the purchasing managers index (PMI) for the Chinese steel sector was at 45.9 percent, 0.5 percentage points lower than that recorded in May this year, as announced by the China Steel Logistics Committee (CSLC), which is part of the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing (CFLP).

Moreover, in June, the new order index stood at 45.6 percent, 0.8 percentage points lower than in May.

In June, the production index for the Chinese steel sector stood at 43.5 percent, 0.7 percentage points higher than in May.

In June, the raw material purchase price index stood at 25.6 percent, down 4.1 percentage points compared to May, standing below 40 percent for eight consecutive months.

In June, the finished steel inventory index stood at 46.8 percent, 3.5 percentage points higher than in May.

In June, the raw material purchase volume index stood at 49.9 percent, 0.3 percentage points higher than in May.

As for July, demand for finished steel will remain sluggish due to the peak period for hot temperatures and heavy rains in China, while the extreme weather in southern China will reduce the effective operating hours of construction sites, causing rebar and wire rod purchases to decline. It is thought that finished steel prices may edge down in the traditional off-season in July.


Tags: China Far East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Chinese domestic steel section prices soften slightly

30 Jun | Longs and Billet

Ex-China billet market shows no reaction to CISA’s export restriction comments

30 Jun | Longs and Billet

Ex-China steel plate prices remain stable

30 Jun | Flats and Slab

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - June 30, 2025

30 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

Silicomanganese prices in local Chinese market - week 27, 2025

30 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

China’s FAI in transportation down 8.1 percent in January-May 2025

30 Jun | Steel News

New bonds issued by local governments in China total RMB 1.9846 trillion in Jan-May 2025

30 Jun | Steel News

Local Chinese chrome ore and ferrochrome prices - week 26, 2025

27 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local pig iron prices in China - week 26, 2025

27 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local molybdenum and ferromolybdenum prices in China - week 26, 2025

27 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials