 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > China’s...

China’s steel sheet/plate exports down 2.8 percent in Q1

Friday, 18 April 2025 09:29:46 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

China’s steel sheet/plate exports totaled 10.91 million mt in the January-March period this year, down 2.8 percent year on year, according to the Chinese customs authorities.

In March alone, China exported 6.53 million mt of steel sheet/plate, down 4.9 percent year on year, while up 23.2 percent month on month.

In April, sentiments have been negatively impacted since the US imposed high tariffs on Chinese imports and implemented reciprocal tariffs, which will exert a negative impact on China’s steel sheet/plate exports in the future.

In March, China’s HRC export prices fluctuated within a limited range, with the highest price level during the month at $480/mt FOB on average from large mills seen during March 1-3, and with the lowest level at $473/mt FOB observed on March 18-24, according to SteelOrbis’ data.


Tags: Hrc HRS Flats China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Turkish flats spot prices stable, market expects softening next week

17 Apr | Flats and Slab

Romania’s sole flat steel mill to restart production in April, spot prices stable

11 Apr | Flats and Slab

Turkish flat steel spot traders keep prices stable amid price hikes in HRC

10 Apr | Flats and Slab

Local Russian flats prices rise, exports remain challenging under current exchange rate

09 Apr | Flats and Slab

Turkish HRS spot prices rise on back of HRC prices, but demand fails to improve

26 Mar | Flats and Slab

Turkish flats spot prices stable despite ongoing rises in HRC market

19 Mar | Flats and Slab

Turkish flats spot prices rise amid HRC mills’ higher prices

12 Mar | Flats and Slab

Russia reduces HRC export supply due to better local demand, upcoming maintenance

10 Mar | Flats and Slab

Flat steel spot prices stable in Turkey but trade still weak

06 Mar | Flats and Slab

Romanian flats spot prices stable, sole local producer remains silent

21 Feb | Flats and Slab