China’s steel sheet/plate exports down 2.8 percent in Q1

China’s steel sheet/plate exports totaled 10.91 million mt in the January-March period this year, down 2.8 percent year on year, according to the Chinese customs authorities.

In March alone, China exported 6.53 million mt of steel sheet/plate, down 4.9 percent year on year, while up 23.2 percent month on month.

In April, sentiments have been negatively impacted since the US imposed high tariffs on Chinese imports and implemented reciprocal tariffs, which will exert a negative impact on China’s steel sheet/plate exports in the future.

In March, China’s HRC export prices fluctuated within a limited range, with the highest price level during the month at $480/mt FOB on average from large mills seen during March 1-3, and with the lowest level at $473/mt FOB observed on March 18-24, according to SteelOrbis’ data.