 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > China’s...

China’s steel sheet/plate exports down 0.5 percent in Jan-May

Wednesday, 18 June 2025 09:41:18 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

China’s steel sheet/plate exports totaled 30.39 million mt in the January-May period this year, down 0.5 percent year on year, according to the Chinese customs authorities.

In May alone, China exported 6.33 million mt of steel sheet/plate, down 1.0 percent year on year, while down 4.4 percent month on month.

In May, China’s HRC export prices moved up, with the highest price level during the month at $475/mt FOB on average from large mills seen during May 14-20, and with the lowest level at $465/mt FOB observed on May 6-13, according to SteelOrbis’ data.

The steel export in May has been at relatively high level in history. The low steel prices and the “rush to export” contributed to the high export volume of steel. Some analysts said China’s steel exports might exceed 120 million mt in 2025 based on the current situation of steel export. 


Tags: China Far East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Chinese Jiuli orders three cold pilger mills from SMS Group

18 Jun | Steel News

China’s coke output rises by 3.3 percent in Jan-May

18 Jun | Steel News

Ex-China stainless steel prices edge down

17 Jun | Flats and Slab

China’s FAI increases by 3.7 percent in Jan-May

17 Jun | Steel News

Industrial output of China’s steel sector up 6 percent in Jan-May

17 Jun | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 1.0% in early June

17 Jun | Steel News

China’s crude steel output down 1.7% in Jan-May, but May production rebounds from Apr

17 Jun | Steel News

Silicomanganese prices in local Chinese market - week 25, 2025

16 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

CISA mills’ daily crude steel output up 3.2% in early June, stocks also up

16 Jun | Steel News

NBS: New house prices in first-tier cities of China down 0.2 percent during May

16 Jun | Steel News