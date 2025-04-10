 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > China's...

China's steel industry PPI down 10.0 percent in March

Thursday, 10 April 2025 09:46:18 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In March this year, China's producer price index (PPI) for its ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector decreased by 10.0 percent year on year, while down 0.5 percent month on month, according to the data released by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). In the January-March period this year, China's PPI for its ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector declined by 10.4 percent year on year.

China's overall PPI decreased by 2.5 percent year on year in March, while it edged down by 0.4 percent month on month. Also in March, Chinese industrial producers' purchase prices declined by 2.4 percent year on year and decreased by 0.2 percent compared to February this year.

In the January-March period this year, China's overall PPI declined by 2.3 percent year on year, while Chinese industrial producers' purchase prices also decreased by 2.3 percent year on year.


Tags: China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Shandong Steel posts net loss of RMB 14.5 million for Q1

10 Apr | Steel News

Ex-China CRC offer prices decline amid sharp drop in futures

09 Apr | Flats and Slab

Shandong Steel posts net loss of RMB 2.258 billion for 2024

09 Apr | Steel News

Shagang’s net profit down 27.75 percent to RMB 163 million in 2024

09 Apr | Steel News

Freight volume on China’s Daqin Railway down 5.62 percent in Q1

09 Apr | Steel News

Ex-China HRC suppliers under pressure as futures fall, export uncertainty mounts

08 Apr | Flats and Slab

China claims 35% of new shipbuilding orders in global market in March

08 Apr | Steel News

China's excavator sales increase by 18.5 percent in March

08 Apr | Steel News

Chongqing Steel’s net loss shrinks to RMB 117 million in Q1

08 Apr | Steel News

MOC: China to resolutely take countermeasures to safeguard its rights and interests if US hikes tariffs further

08 Apr | Steel News