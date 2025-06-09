China's steel industry PPI down 10 percent in January-May

In May this year, China's producer price index (PPI) for its ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector decreased by 10.2 percent year on year, 1.6 percentage points faster compared to the declining pace recorded in April, while moving down 1.0 percent month on month, according to the data released by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). In the January-April period this year, China's PPI for its ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector declined by 10 percent year on year.

China's overall PPI decreased by 3.3 percent year on year in May, while it edged down by 0.4 percent month on month. Also in May, Chinese industrial producers' purchase prices declined by 3.6 percent year on year and decreased by 0.6 percent compared to April this year.

In the January-May period this year, China's overall PPI declined by 2.6 percent year on year, while Chinese industrial producers' purchase prices also decreased by 2.6 percent year on year.