China's steel industry PPI decreases by 1.9 percent in December

Friday, 12 January 2024 10:34:26 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In December last year, China's producer price index (PPI) for its ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector declined by 1.9 percent year on year, while increasing by 0.8 percent month on month, according to the data released by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). In 2023, China’s PPI for its ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector decreased by 9.6 percent year on year.

China's overall producer price index (PPI) decreased by 2.7 percent year on year in December, while it edged down by 0.3 percent month on month. Meanwhile, in December, Chinese industrial producers' purchase prices declined by 3.8 percent year on year and decreased by 0.2 percent compared to November.

In 2023, China’s PPI decreased by 3.0 percent year on year, while Chinese industrial producers’ purchase prices dropped by 3.6 percent year on year.