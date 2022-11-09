﻿
English
China's steel industry PPI decreases by 1.3 percent in October

Wednesday, 09 November 2022 10:56:18 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In October this year, China's producer price index (PPI) for its ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector declined by 21.1 percent year on year, with the declining pace 3.1 percentage points faster compared to that recorded in September this year, while down 0.4 percent month on month, according to the data released by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). In the first ten months this year, China's producer price index (PPI) for its ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector decreased by 3.5 percent year on year, 2.2 percentage points faster than the decline recorded in the first nine months.

China's overall producer price index (PPI) decreased by 1.3 percent year on year in October, while it rose by 0.2 percent month on month. Meanwhile, in October, Chinese industrial producers' purchase prices rose by 0.3 percent year on year and were up 0.3 percent compared to September.

In the first ten months this year, China's overall producer price index (PPI) increased by 5.2 percent year on year, while the industrial producers’ purchase prices rose by 7.5 percent year on year.


