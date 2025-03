In the January-February period this year, China’s social financing amounted to RMB 9.29 trillion ($1.3 trillion), increasing by RMB 1.32 trillion ($0.18 trillion) compared to the same period of last year, according to the People’s Bank of China (PBOC).

In the given period, new Chinese currency loans in China totaled RMB 6.14 trillion ($0.86 trillion), indicating a slight decline compared to RMB 6.37 trillion recorded in the same period last year.