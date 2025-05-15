China’s social financing increases to RMB 16.34 trillion in Jan-Apr

In the January-April period this year, the scale of China’s social financing, a broad measure of credit and liquidity amounted to RMB 16.34 trillion ($2.3 trillion), rising strongly by RMB 3.61 trillion ($0.5 trillion) compared to the same period of last year, according to the People’s Bank of China (PBOC).

In the given period, new Chinese currency loans in China totaled RMB 10.06 trillion ($1.4 trillion), indicating a slight decline compared to RMB 10.19 trillion recorded in the same period last year.