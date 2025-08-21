 |  Login 
China’s semis exports up 34.37% in July from June, up 309.72% in Jan-July 2025

Thursday, 21 August 2025 09:54:42 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In July this year, China’s semi-finished steel exports totaled 1.5798 million mt, up 34.37 percent month on month, while rising by 349.07 percent year on year, according to China’s customs authorities.

In the January-July period this year, China’s semi-finished steel exports amounted to 7.472 million mt, up 309.72 percent year on year.

Imports remained on a downward trend. In the January-July period, imports of semis totaled 544,000 mt, down 62.71 percent year on year. In July alone, China imported 28,300 mt of semi-finished products, down 81.67 percent month on month and decreasing by 88.09 percent year on year.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat China Southeast Asia 

