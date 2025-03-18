China’s real estate investments down 9.8 percent in January-February

In the January-February period this year, total real estate investments in China amounted to RMB 1.072 trillion ($0.15 trillion), down 9.8 percent year on year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the given period, new commercial real estate sold in China covered a total area of 107.46 million m2, down 5.1 percent year on year.

The total area covered by construction activity in China in the given period declined by 9.1 percent year on year. The new area covered by construction activity decreased by 28.9 percent year on year in the given period.

The real estate development prosperity index in February this year stood at 93.8, up from 92.78 recorded in January.