China’s real estate investments down 10.7 percent in January-May

In the January-May period this year, total real estate investments in China amounted to RMB 3.6234 trillion ($0.5 trillion), down 10.7 percent year on year, 0.4 percentage points faster than the decline recorded in the first four months this year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the given period, new commercial real estate sold in China covered a total area of 353.15 million m2, down 2.9 percent year on year, 0.1 percentage points faster than the decrease recorded in the January-April period this year.

The total area covered by construction activity in China in the given period declined by 9.2 percent year on year, 0.5 percentage point slower than the year-on-year decline recorded in the first four months this year, while the new area covered by construction activity decreased by 21.4 percent year on year, 2.4 percentage point slower than the decline recorded in the January-April period this year.

The real estate development prosperity index in May this year stood at 93.72, down from 93.86 recorded in April.