In the January-May period this year, the national railroad freight traffic volume in China reached 1.641 billion mt, up 3.1 percent year on year.

In particular, deliveries of coal by the national railways amounted to 845 million mt.

As previously reported by SteelOrbis on June 16, the total fixed asset investments (FAI) in China’s railways in the January-May period this year amounted to RMB 242.1 billion ($33.6 billion), up 5.9 percent year on year.