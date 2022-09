Monday, 05 September 2022 11:24:58 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

China’s Ministry of Finance (MOF) has announced that in the January-July period this year China issued RMB 3.47 trillion ($0.5 trillion) of new special bonds, signaling that the issuance of special bonds for project construction has been completed, which has played an important role in promoting effective investment and stabilizing the macroeconomy.

As of the end of July, special bonds have been used in supporting the construction of more than 26,100 projects.