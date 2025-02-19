China’s national railroad freight traffic volume reaches 423 million mt in January

In January, the national railroad freight traffic volume in China reached 423 million mt.

In particular, the deliveries of containers and metal ores by rail amounted to 77 million mt and 48 million mt, up 10.9 percent and 17.5 percent year on year, respectively.

As previously reported by SteelOrbis on February 11, the total fixed asset investments (FAI) in China’s railways in January this year amounted to RMB 43.9 billion ($6.1 billion), up 3.7 percent year on year, with 18.3 kilometers of new railroad lines being commissioned.