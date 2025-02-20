 |  Login 
China’s JISCO to produce 9.011 million mt of crude steel in 2025

Thursday, 20 February 2025 10:25:30 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

Gansu Province-based Chinese steelmaker JISCO has announced that it plans to produce 7.535 million mt of pig iron, 9.011 million mt of crude steel and 8.819 million mt of finished steel in 2025.

JISCO stated that it expects to record a net loss of RMB 2.438 billion for 2024, compared to the net loss of RMB 1.05 billion recorded in 2023.

The company said that insufficient demand from downstream users, the relatively high raw material prices and decreasing finished steel prices contributed to its increased net loss.


Tags: China Far East Steelmaking 

