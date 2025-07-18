 |  Login 
China’s iron ore output down 9.1 percent in January-June 2025

Friday, 18 July 2025 09:24:54 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-June period this year, China’s iron ore production amounted to 508.598 million mt, decreasing by 9.1 percent year on year, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).   

In June alone, China’s iron ore production totaled 88.966 million mt, decreasing by 8.4 percent year on year, while up 3.7 percent month on month.

In June, import iron ore prices moved down first and rebounded later. The lowest level of $92/mt during the given month was seen on June 18, while the highest level of $96/mt was observed on June 1-2.


