China’s iron ore output down 5.4 percent in January-July 2025

In the January-July period this year, China’s iron ore production amounted to 595.914 million mt, decreasing by 5.4 percent year on year, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In July alone, China’s iron ore production totaled 86.325 million mt, increasing by 21.8 percent year on year, while down 3.0 percent month on month.

In July, import iron ore prices moved up. The lowest level of $93/mt during the given month was seen on July 1, while the highest level of $104/mt was observed on July 22 and July 24.