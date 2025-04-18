 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > China’s...

China’s iron ore output down 14.6 percent in Q1

Friday, 18 April 2025 10:40:22 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-March period this year, China’s iron ore production amounted to 243.997 million mt, decreasing by 14.6 percent year on year, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).   

In March alone, China’s iron ore production totaled 83.527 million mt, decreasing by 14.7 percent year on year.

Import iron ore prices saw a fluctuating trend in March. The lowest level of $100/mt during the given month was seen on March 3 and March 5, while the highest level of $104/mt was observed on March 14-16 and March 27-30.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Iron ore in China fluctuates within limited range below $100/mt CFR

17 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials

Iron ore exports via Port Hedland up 36.7 percent in Mar from Jan

17 Apr | Steel News

BHP Billiton’s iron ore output reaches record level in July-March FY 2024-25

17 Apr | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – April 17, 2025 

17 Apr | Longs and Billet

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - April 16, 2025

16 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials

Rio Tinto’s iron ore shipments down 9.3 percent in first quarter

16 Apr | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – April 16, 2025 

16 Apr | Longs and Billet

Fenix Resources’ iron ore output and sales increase in Q1

16 Apr | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – April 15, 2025 

15 Apr | Longs and Billet

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - April 15, 2025

15 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials