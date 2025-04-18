China’s iron ore output down 14.6 percent in Q1

In the January-March period this year, China’s iron ore production amounted to 243.997 million mt, decreasing by 14.6 percent year on year, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In March alone, China’s iron ore production totaled 83.527 million mt, decreasing by 14.7 percent year on year.

Import iron ore prices saw a fluctuating trend in March. The lowest level of $100/mt during the given month was seen on March 3 and March 5, while the highest level of $104/mt was observed on March 14-16 and March 27-30.