China’s iron ore output down 12.2 percent in Jan-Apr

Wednesday, 21 May 2025 10:20:07 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-April period this year, China’s iron ore production amounted to 328.596 million mt, decreasing by 12.2 percent year on year, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).   

In April alone, China’s iron ore production totaled 84.696 million mt, decreasing by 4.9 percent year on year.

Import iron ore prices moved down first while rebounded later, and fluctuated within a limited range in late April. The lowest level of $96/mt during the given month was seen on April 8-9, while the highest level of $104/mt was observed on April 1-2. 


