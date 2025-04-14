 |  Login 
China's iron ore imports decrease by 7.8 percent in January-March

Monday, 14 April 2025 09:36:52 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-March period this year, China’s iron ore imports amounted to 285.312 million mt, down 7.8 percent year on year, according to the latest data released by China's General Administration of Customs (GACC).

In March alone, China’s iron ore imports totaled 93.974 million mt, down 6.7 percent year on year, while declining by 0.25 percent month on month.

Recently, the tariff issue between the US and China affected the global market significantly, and may impact China’s iron ore imports in the future. 


