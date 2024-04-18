China’s HRC output rises by nine percent in Q1

Thursday, 18 April 2024 11:19:31 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-March period this year, China’s hot rolled coil (HRC) production amounted to 52.448 million mt, increasing by 9.0 percent year on year, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the same period, China’s cold rolled coil (CRC) production totaled 11.033 million mt, up 26.6 percent year on year.

In March alone, China’s hot rolled coil (HRC) production and cold rolled coil (CRC) production totaled 18.519 million mt and 4.312 million mt, up 9.3 percent and 23.3 percent year on year, respectively.

HRC prices in the Chinese domestic market moved on an overall downward trend in March amid the slack demand from downstream users, with the highest price level in March seen at RMB 4,085/mt ($575/mt) during March 1-3, and the lowest level during the month observed on March 31 at RMB 3,815/mt ($537/mt).