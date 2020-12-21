﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China’s HRC output indicates slower y-o-y growth in Nov, down from Oct

Monday, 21 December 2020 12:32:43 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In November this year, China’s hot rolled coil (HRC) production amounted to 14.017 million mt, up 16.6 percent year on year, which was 6.2 percentage points slower than the year-on-year increase rate in October. Moreover, the figure was 6.5 percent below the October output, reflecting the impact of continued restrictions and maintenance works, despite stronger market prices.

Average local HRC prices in China increased by around 6.53 percent during the month in question amid increasing HRC futures prices and surging iron ore prices, according to the SteelOrbis data. And this rising trend has continued in December as iron ore prices surged and ferrous metal futures prices moved up further.

In the January-November period of this year, China’s HRC production rose by 11.1 percent year on year to 154.59 million mt. 

Cold rolled coil (CRC) output in China in November reached 3.645 million mt, up by 7.0 percent year on year, which was 0.5 percentage points faster than the increase recorded in October. CRC production rose by 2.4 percent year on year to 34.504 million mt in the January-November period of the current year.


Tags: production  flats  hrc  Far East  China  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

15  Dec

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 9.2% in early Dec
08  Dec

MOC: Average HRC prices in China up last week, rebar and wire rod prices down
04  Dec

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 4.3% in late Nov
27  Nov

Shagang Group to implement maintenance on HRC production line
25  Nov

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 12.8% in mid-Nov