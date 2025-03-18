 |  Login 
China’s FAI increases by 4.1 percent in Jan-Feb

Tuesday, 18 March 2025 09:40:04 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-February period this year, total fixed asset investments (FAI) (excluding rural households) in China amounted to RMB 5.2619 trillion ($727 billion), up 4.1 percent year on year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the first two months, total FAI in China's infrastructure rose by 5.6 percent year on year. Fixed asset investments in China's mining sector and manufacturing sector in the given period increased by 4.7 percent and 9.0 percent year on year, respectively.  

In February alone, fixed asset investments (FAI) in China increased by 0.49 percent month on month.


Tags: China Far East Steelmaking 

