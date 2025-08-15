 |  Login 
China’s FAI increases by 1.6 percent in January-July 2025

Friday, 15 August 2025 09:36:12 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-July period this year, total fixed asset investments (FAI) (excluding rural households) in China amounted to RMB 28.8229 trillion ($4.0 trillion), up 1.6 percent year on year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the first seven months, total FAI in China's infrastructure rose by 3.2 percent year on year. Fixed asset investments in China's mining sector and manufacturing sector in the given period increased by 3.0 percent and 6.2 percent year on year, respectively.  

In July alone, fixed asset investments (FAI) in China decreased by 0.63 percent month on month.


Tags: China Southeast Asia Investments 

