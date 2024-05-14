China's excavator sales up 0.27 percent in April

Tuesday, 14 May 2024 10:01:24 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In April this year, China’s excavator sales amounted to 18,822 units, up 0.27 percent year on year, according to the statistics for major excavator manufacturing enterprises issued by the China Construction Machinery Association (CCMA).

In particular, in April, excavator sales in the Chinese domestic market came to 10,782 units, up 13.3 percent year on year, while excavator sales to the export market totaled 8,040 units, down 13.2 percent year on year.

In the January-April period this year, China’s excavator sales amounted to 68,786 units, down 9.78 percent year on year, including 37,228 units in the Chinese domestic market, down 2.9 percent year on year, and 31,558 units to the export market, down 16.7 percent year on year.