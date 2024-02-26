﻿
English
China's excavator sales likely to decrease by 36 percent in February

Monday, 26 February 2024 11:20:46 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In February this year, China’s excavator sales are expected to amount to 13,700 units, down 36.0 percent year on year, as announced by China-based Construction Machinery and Equipment (CME).

In particular, in February, excavator sales in the Chinese domestic market are likely to amount to 5,400 units, down 53.0 percent year on year, while excavator sales to the export markets are foreseen to total 8,300 units, down 17.0 percent year on year.

In the January-February period this year, China’s excavator sales are expected to amount to 26,000 units, down 18.0 percent year on year. In the first two months this year, excavator sales in the Chinese domestic market are predicted to amount to 10,821 units, down 27.5 percent year on year, while excavator sales to the export markets are foreseen to total 15,255 units, down 10.0 percent year on year.


Tags: China Far East 

