China's excavator sales increase by 16.8 percent in H1, 2025

Tuesday, 08 July 2025 09:44:44 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In June this year, China’s excavator sales amounted to 18,804 units, up 13.3 percent year on year, as announced by China-based Construction Machinery and Equipment (CME).    

In particular, in June, excavator sales in the Chinese domestic market amounted to 8,136 units, increasing by 6.2 percent year on year, while excavator sales to the export markets totaled 10,668 units, up 19.3 percent year on year.   

In the January-June period this year, China’s excavator sales amounted to 120,520 units, up 16.8 percent year on year. In particular, in the first six months of the current year, excavator sales in the Chinese domestic market amounted to 65,637 units, increasing by 22.9 percent year on year, while excavator sales to the export markets totaled 54,883 units, up 10.2 percent year on year.   


Tags: China Far East 

