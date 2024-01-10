China's excavator sales down 25.4 percent in 2023

Wednesday, 10 January 2024 10:59:18 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In December last year, China’s excavator sales amounted to 16,698 units, down 1.01 percent year on year, while in 2023 overall China’s excavator sales totaled 195,018 units, down 25.4 percent year on year, according to the statistics for major Chinese excavator manufacturing enterprises issued by the China Construction Machinery Association (CCMA).

In particular, in December, excavator sales in the Chinese domestic market came to 7,625 units, up 24 percent year on year, while excavator sales to the export market totaled 9,073 units, down 15.3 percent year on year.