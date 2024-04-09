﻿
China's excavator sales down 2.34 percent in March

Tuesday, 09 April 2024 10:17:50 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In March this year, China’s excavator sales amounted to 24,980 units, down 2.34 percent year on year, according to the statistics for major excavator manufacturing enterprises issued by the China Construction Machinery Association (CCMA).

In particular, in March, excavator sales in the Chinese domestic market came to 15,188 units, up 9.27 percent year on year, while excavator sales to the export market totaled 9,792 units, down 16.2 percent year on year.   

In the January-March period this year, China’s excavator sales amounted to 49,964 units, down 13.1 percent year on year, including 26,446 units in the Chinese domestic market, down 8.26 percent year on year, and 23,518 units to the export market, down 17.9 percent year on year.


Tags: China Far East 

