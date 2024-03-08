China's excavator sales decline by 41.2 percent in February

Friday, 08 March 2024 13:41:51 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In February this year, China’s excavator sales amounted to 12,608 units, down 41.2 percent year on year, according to the statistics for major excavator manufacturing enterprises issued by the China Construction Machinery Association (CCMA).

In particular, in February, excavator sales in the Chinese domestic market came to 5,837 units, down 49.2 percent year on year, while excavator sales to the export market totaled 6,771 units, down 32 percent year on year.

In the January-February period this year, China’s excavator sales amounted to 24,984 units, down 21.7 percent year on year, including 11,258 units in the Chinese domestic market, down 24.6 percent year on year, and 13,726 units to the export market, down 19.1 percent year on year.