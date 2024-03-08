﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China's excavator sales decline by 41.2 percent in February

Friday, 08 March 2024 13:41:51 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In February this year, China’s excavator sales amounted to 12,608 units, down 41.2 percent year on year, according to the statistics for major excavator manufacturing enterprises issued by the China Construction Machinery Association (CCMA).

In particular, in February, excavator sales in the Chinese domestic market came to 5,837 units, down 49.2 percent year on year, while excavator sales to the export market totaled 6,771 units, down 32 percent year on year.

In the January-February period this year, China’s excavator sales amounted to 24,984 units, down 21.7 percent year on year, including 11,258 units in the Chinese domestic market, down 24.6 percent year on year, and 13,726 units to the export market, down 19.1 percent year on year.


Tags: China Far East 

Similar articles

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - March 8, 2024

08 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Chinese coking coal market goes down, export coke follows

08 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local Chinese chrome ore and ferrochrome prices - week 10, 2024

08 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local pig iron prices in China - week 10, 2024

08 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local molybdenum and ferromolybdenum prices in China - week 10, 2024 

08 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local Chinese coking coal prices - week 10, 2024

08 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Chinese domestic PPGI prices continue declining

08 Mar | Flats and Slab

China’s iron ore imports up 8.1 percent in Jan-Feb

08 Mar | Steel News

Local Chinese steel pipe prices mostly indicate small fluctuations

07 Mar | Tube and Pipe

Iron ore prices rebound cautiously amid improved demand expectations

07 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials