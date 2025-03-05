China’s Donghua Iron & Steel procures two new EAFs from Danieli

Italian plantmaker Danieli Technologies has announced that Chinese steelmaker Donghua Iron & Steel has ordered two new electric arc furnaces (EAF) to be installed at its Tangshan plant. The two new furnaces are expected to start operation in the second quarter of 2026.

The new EAFs will use Danieli’s Zerobucket technology which is characterized by continuous and flexible scrap, DRI, HBI and pig iron charging. The technology provides quick tap-to-tap times, which is estimated at 33 minutes when operating with scrap and up to 40 percent pig iron. This time includes the pig iron decarburization process. The system also allows for total energy savings of 50 kWh/ton.

In addition to increased productivity and lower energy consumption - resulting in lower operational costs - Zerobucket technology drastically reduces direct emissions.