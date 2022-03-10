﻿
China’s daily output of coal exceeds 12.0 million mt since mid-Feb

Thursday, 10 March 2022 11:02:50 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

China’s daily output of coal has exceeded 12.0 million mt since mid-February this year, up more than 10 percent year on year, according to China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).

In particular, the aggregate daily output of coal in Shanxi, Inner Mongolia and Shaanxi exceeded above 9.0 million mt. The high output ensured the sufficient supply of coal in the market.

As for the coming period, the NDRC said it will coordinate with the related government departments and major coal production areas to improve coal production, supply, storage and marketing, to strengthen emergency reserves, and further release high-quality coal production capacity.


